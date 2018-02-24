Highlights: Ilir Latifi Chokes Ovince Saint Preux Unconscious

On the second fight of the night at UFC on FOX 28 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, Ilir Latifi pulled off an early Submission Of The Year candidate over Ovince Saint Preux.

The pair met inside the Octagon and had a feeling out process for the first few minutes. Finally, Latifi landed some huge shots that dropped OSP and rocked him badly. As he attempted to get up Latifi locked in a deep standing guillotine choke. OSP initially tapped, however, the ref didn’t see it and he proceeded to pass out seconds later.

“The Sledgehammer” proceeded to call out UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who was handling commentary duties at Octagon-side. Cormier has a date with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for the “Baddest Man On The Planet” moniker, so it’s unlikely Latifi will get his shot at “DC” anytime soon. Nonetheless, Latifi put on an impressive performance over a former interim 205-pound title challenger.

With one more big win inside the Octagon, it’s not a far-fetched idea that we could see the Swede compete for the light heavyweight throne later this year or in early 2019. You can check out Latifi’s amazing submission over OSP here: