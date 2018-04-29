Highlights: Dillon Danis Scores Rare Submission In MMA Debut

On a night of big things for Bellator MMA, touted Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Dillon Danis finally made his long-awaited MMA debut against Kyle Walker on the main card of (Sat., April 28, 2018) Bellator 198 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Many were skeptical about the striking skill of the young, still-raw Danis, and indeed those critics were validated when the up-and-coming prospect was tagged with some clean strikes while appearing inexperienced on his feet.

But it was obviously his world-class submission skill that got Danis a place on the main card of one of Bellator’s biggest events of the year, and the outspoken young grappler showed just why the second the fight hit the mat. Submitting Walker with an impressive, painful, and rarely-seen toehold in just one minute and 38 seconds, Danis proved why he’s a phenom.

Watch the unique submission here: