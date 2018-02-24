Highlights: Alan Jouban Kicks Off UFC Orlando With Stanky Leg KO

With two consecutive stoppage losses to Gunnar Nelson and Niko Price, welterweight Alan Jouban was in dire need of a victory when he met veteran Ben Saunders in the opening bout of the FOX-aired preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., February 24, 2018) UFC on FOX 28 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Using his fearsome striking to secure the much-needed victory, “Brahma” floored Saunders with an absolutely devastating shot that knocked him out cold before he hit the floor, resulting in a rarely-seen stanky leg knockout as he landed stiff on the canvas.

Not a bad way to get the card started right.

Watch the huge – and crucial – knockout right here: