Hector Lombard Addresses DQ Loss At UFC 222

There was some drama coming out the latest UFC pay-per-view event involving MMA Veteran Hector Lombard.

As seen on the preliminary card of Saturday’s (March 3, 2018) UFC 222 event on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, there was some controversy. Lombard feels the referee made the wrong call to disqualify him during his bout against CB Dollaway on FOX Sports 1.

Now, Lombard plans to file an appeal for the decision to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

If you recall, Lombard was declared the loser by disqualification when Dollaway was cracked with a pair of punches that landed following the bell for the end of the first round.

This led to the referee stopping the fight as Dolloway was out of it and didn’t know what happened.

Lombard went on record after the event while speaking with the media that he was merely defending himself against an attack from Dollaway that came at the bell.

He believes the decision by the judges should be overturned.