Heavyweight Contender Has Intriguing Prediction For Cormier vs. Miocic

Another UFC star has given his take on Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic.

That contender is Curtis Blaydes. He sounded off on the next super fight under the UFC banner.

This fight will see UFC light heavyweight champion move back to heavyweight to take on the division champion at UFC 226.

Blaydes is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career over Mark Hunt at UFC 221. He recently conducted an interview with Submission Radio.

During the interview, he not only gave his prediction for this upcoming showdown but also explained why he thinks the heavyweight champion will get it done come July.

“It is a tough one,” Blaydes said (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “This is another great match-up. Daniel Cormier, who is I think undefeated as a heavyweight, to put him against, as you said, possibly the greatest heavyweight champion we’ve had, I think it’s a great match-up. I’m going with Stipe. I think it’s going to be a banger. I think it’s going to be five rounds, just like Jon Jones’ last (fight), not his last one against DC but their first fight against each other. I think it’s gonna go like that. They’re both gonna get rocked, they’re both gonna get taken down, they’re both gonna get cut and have bruises and what not, but I think Stipe’s length and his boxing (will be too much). “

Blaydes revealed in this interview his experiences training with Miocic. He also gave insights on both the wrestling and striking battles they had while sparring against each other.

“I actually trained with him a couple of years ago, I wrestled with him,” Bl And I’m not gonna toot my own horn, but I think I’m one of the better wrestlers overall regardless of the weight class in the UFC right now, and his wrestling is legit. He is very good. “On the feet he destroyed me. I was an amateur, this is back in 2013. I’m one of those guys, I’m not gonna lie to you when someone is better. Like, he was leaps and bounds better than me. He was supposed to be, like, at the time he was going up against Gabriel Gonzaga. So yeah, it would have been weird if they brought me in there and I just started picking him apart. That probably would have been a problem for Stipe. No, he handled me like he was supposed to. But when we wrestled, like I said, pretty back and forth. He would go, (in) I guess an hour practice, he would get two takedowns, I would get two takedowns, or maybe he would get one more, maybe I would get one more.”

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.