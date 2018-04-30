Gunnar Nelson Issues Statement On Withdrawal From UFC Liverpool

Gunnar Nelson is out of his scheduled bout at UFC Liverpool.

He was slated to fight Neil Magny in a welterweight bout at this upcoming show but unfortunately had to pull out due to a knee injury. UFC officials are currently looking for a replacement opponent to take on Magny.

Nelson has not been seen in the Octagon since he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the UFC Fight Night 113 event in Scotland last July.

On the flip side, Magny is looking to gain some more momentum after picking up a win over former title contender Carlos Condit back in December at UFC 219.

Nelson confirmed the news by writing the following statement on his Facebook page:

“Unfortunately I have to withdraw from my fight against Neil Magny on May 27th in Liverpool. Last weekend I injured my knee. I will undergo an operation right away and I´ll be out for 8-10 weeks. I’m sorry to my family, my opponent, my teammates, the fans and the UFC. This is a huge blow to me and I’m at a loss for words to describe the disappointment I am feeling. I was really feeling up for this fight, the training camp was going great and everything was just perfect until this happened. When all is said and done this is the fight business and injuries are sometimes an unfortunate part of it given the physical rigors us athletes put our bodies through. I will keep on evolving as a fighter while I’m on the sidelines and I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson will headline this show.