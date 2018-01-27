Gregor Gillespie Pounds Out Jordan Rinaldi In First Round

Gregor Gillespie made short work of Jordan Rinaldi.

Gillespie vs. Rinaldi served as the second bout on the main card of UFC on FOX 27. The two did battle live inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Gillespie wasted little time being on the offensive. Rinaldi went for a knee, but had his leg caught. Rinaldi was able to get free. It didn’t take down for Gillespie to get a single leg takedown. He soon went to mount.

He dropped some punches down. Rinaldi kept moving, but Gillespie remained in control. He took the back of Rinaldi and flattened him out. He blasted him with ground-and-pound for the finish.

Final Result: Gregor Gillespie def. Jordan Rinaldi via TKO (strikes) – R1, 4:46