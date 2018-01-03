Greg Hardy’s Next MMA Fight Set For UFC Feeder League Event

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy continues to work towards his MMA career and now has his next fight lined up.

He is headed to one of the leading organizations for young talent. That promotion is the LFA, which historically has sent numerous talents such as Cynthia Calvillo, Eryk Anders, Rashad Coulter and Dominick Reyes to the UFC.

It was announced on Tuesday evening that Hardy would be fighting Ryan Chester (2-1) at LFA 36, which is slated to take place in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 16. This will be a heavyweight bout.

The event, which will air on AXS-TV, is headlined by a pair of unbeaten welterweights as Kyle Stewart faces Jaleel Willis. The promotion will be adding more bouts to the card shortly.

If you recall, Hardy was able to score his first victory as a cage fighter in early November and returned in December for his second first-round knockout in MMA competition. He has made great strides in MMA after making the decision to start training with American Top Team.

In his first two bouts, the opponents he has faced has yet to offer Hardy legitimate competition. By looking at the history books, his total fight time has been 2:08. Hardy has looked good inside the cage, but against overmatched fighters who were not prepared for his athleticism.

LFA CEO Ed Soares told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto earlier this month that he would be “very interested” in being the promoter for Hardy’s eventual pro debut when the time comes. The focus is on his development as a well-rounded fighter.