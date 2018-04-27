Graphic Images: Tony Ferguson Has Staples Removed In Disgusting Video

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is currently recovering from a torn LCL suffered tripping over a cable the week before UFC 223, and he’s not shy about chronicling the road to his comeback.

Ferguson has stayed incredibly active on social media in the weeks after UFC 223, mainly engaging in a bitter feud with Al Iaquinta, the man who replaced him against Khabib Nurmagomedov. But he’s also used social media to post the steps of his recovery, and last night he posted an especially gruesome one.

Ferguson posted the following video of him getting his staples removed from his still-swollen knee. Check it out right here, and be warned:

“Mental TUFNess Is A Staple Of Mine” Kept Them As A Souvenir For My Surgical Hardware Collection 👊🤓 Trust The Process & Have Faith. No Stranger To Hard Work & Discipline- The Healing Continues… #TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™️ #SnapDownCity 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Para Mi Familia -XTA- pic.twitter.com/bvBkpO1A5Y — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 27, 2018

Surgery for a torn LCL like Ferguson had usually require a recovery time of 3-9 months, although “El Cucuy” claims his doctor told him he’s been healing like comic book superhero Wolverine.

In the meantime, he’ll try to stay relevant by stirring up beef on Twitter, and from the looks of things, grossing MMA fans out.