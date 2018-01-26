Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Gives Timeframe For His UFC Return

Former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre’s head coach, Firas Zahabi, has given an update on how GSP is doing.

St-Pierre returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

Now, he is on the sidelines as he deals with colitis. There was speculation that GSP is once again targeting a bout with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. However, UFC President Dana White has shot down the potential fight.

Zahabi recently spoke with Fight Hub TV, and during the interview, he gave a timeframe for GSP’s return to the Octagon as he believes that the former champion isn’t done fighting yet.

“[Georges is] fantastic,” said Zahabi (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “He’s doing great. I honestly don’t bother him about [when he will fight again] because I know everybody is always asking him about it, 24 hours a day. When I see him, I don’t talk about the next fight. We don’t talk about it. We know each other. I know what he’s thinking, he’s knows what I’m thinking and we leave it at that. “I think, personally, that he’s going to fight again. He doesn’t know. Nobody knows but I think that he’s just so hyper-competitive that eventually he’s gonna wake up one day and be like, ‘I need a challenge.’ I just think that’s the person he is. That’s how I see him but we’ll have to wait and see.” “I have no idea [how long he’ll be out].” said Zahabi. “I think he’s out for at least a year or two. I don’t know. We all love Georges but he’s put in so many years, he’s put in so many bouts, I don’t think it’s fair to ask him for more.”

Make no mistake about it, St-Pierre is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. Also, he’s only the fourth fighter in UFC history to win belts in two weight classes.

It’s been reported by Dave Meltzer that GSP’s fight with Bisping at UFC 217 brought in an estimated 875,000 pay-per-view buys. Thus, in an era where the UFC needs stars more than ever when St-Pierre is able to return, the promotion will gladly book him in a top fight.