Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Believes He’s Greatest Fighter Of All-Time

The coach of former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre has high praise for his fighter.

St-Pierre returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. However, shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title as he is dealing with colitis.

The biggest question this year is if GSP will fight again and if that does actually happen, who would the UFC book him against. That question remains to be seen.

GSP’s coach Firas Zahabi recent stated in an interview that he believes St-Pierre is the greatest fighter of all-time.

“He’s No. 1, no doubt about it,” said Zahabi in an interview with Fight Hub TV (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “Who else could there be? Give me a name. “Conor [McGregor] hasn’t defended a title. [Fedor] had too many losses. [Anderson] had too many losses and you know what happened. The testing didn’t go well. [Jon] – testing. There’s nobody else! There’s nobody else. I’m not just saying that because I train him. Put me aside, the guy is the greatest martial artist of all-time. That’s it. He did it. Let’s give him his due props. He worked for it, he deserves it. If another name comes along that does more than what he did, I’ll be happy to say that there’s a new best of all time. “Before the testing, and all the losses happened, I would say he was one of the best of all time. Now I’m telling you he is THE best of all time. That’s just the way it is. After the tests come back the way they did the losses happened the way they did, the hands were dealt the way they were, now the best of all time, today, is GSP. No doubt about it.”

Make no mistake about it, St-Pierre is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. Also, he’s only the fourth fighter in UFC history to win belts in two weight classes.

Zahabi did admit that there is one fighter who could surpass GSP as the GOAT and that is UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.