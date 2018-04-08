Georges St-Pierre Responds To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Call Out

Khabib Nurmagomedov is on top of the world right now and is already eyeing a fight against a big name.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (April 8th, 2018) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Nurmagomedov put on a dominant performance against Al Iaquinta and won the fight by decision to become the new lightweight champion.

After the fight, Nurmagomedov told media reporters who attended the latest PPV event that he wants a fight with former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

Now, he is on the sidelines as he deals with colitis. There was speculation that GSP was once again targeting a bout with Conor McGregor.

However, UFC President Dana White has shot down the potential fight in the past, and that fight appears not to be in the cards due to McGregor’s latest antics.

St-Pierre is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. Also, he’s only the fourth fighter in UFC history to win belts in two weight classes.

It’s been reported by Dave Meltzer that GSP’s fight with Bisping at UFC 217 brought in an estimated 875,000 pay-per-view buys.

Thus, in an era where the UFC needs stars more than ever when St-Pierre is able to return, the promotion will gladly book him in a top fight.

Once Nurmagomedov called out GSP for a fight, it didn’t take long for the former champion to respond to the call out.