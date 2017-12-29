Gabi Garcia Releases Emotional Statement On Failed Weight Cut

There was a strange scene that took place during Friday’s Rizin Fighting Federation show in Saitama, Japan.

It’s been well documented that Gabi Garcia missed weight by 26 pounds after agreeing to a limit of 209.4 pounds for her fight against Japanese wrestling legend Shinobu Kandori.

At the event, Garcia was brought into the ring to apologize for missing weight. Although the promotion did not announce that the bout had been pulled from the card before it started, they were missing from the opening roll call that featured all of the evening’s competitors.

Later in the show, it was revealed that both Garcia and Kandori would come out to the ring to address the fans in attendance. This leads us to the strange situation.

Kandori and Rizin official Nobuhiko Takada spoke to the crowd first. They explained that although it’s a rare circumstance for a fight to be called off in Japan so long as both athletes are healthy, Garcia’s weight issues was simply too big of an error for the bout to go on as planned. Kandori insisted that she would still like to fight Garcia.

“I’m talking fast, I just say sorry about this,” Garcia said. “It’s first time this happened in my life, but (I had problems) three weeks before the fight and I think I recover and my first training here, my nose is with blood and my blood pressure, I know (I had problems cutting weight). “I respect her, I respect my opponent, she’s a legend here… I need to say sorry for all my fans in Japan, I love you guys and sorry (Nobuyuki) Sakakibara-san, Takada, sorry (Kandori) and I challenge you for next year… I hope you accept fight with me next year, I’m so sorry Japan, I love you guys, and I’m back more strong than ever.”

Garcia has since released a statement on her official Instagram account: