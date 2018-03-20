Frankie Edgar’s Octagon Return In The Works For UFC Atlantic City

The UFC is ready to book Frankie Edgar’s Octagon return just weeks after suffering a first round knockout loss to Brian Ortega.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that the UFC is looking to book a rematch between Edgar and Cub Swanson for UFC Atlantic City next monty on April 21st from New Jersey. The pair initially fought back in 2014 where “The Answer” emerged victorious with a fight round submission.

Edgar’s knockout loss to Ortega took place just several weeks ago on March 3rd in the co-main event of the UFC 222 pay-per-view (PPV) in Las Vegas. It marked the first time the New Jersey native had been finished in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 36-year-old former 155-pound king was on a two-fight win streak and was originally scheduled to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight title in the night’s main event. Unfortunately Holloway was forced off the card with an injury and Ortega stepped in as a last-second replacement.

Interestingly enough, Swanson also comes off a loss to Ortega. “T-City” pulled off a ridiculous second round submission over “Killer Cub” back in their main event meeting at UFC Fresno in December. It was the last fight on Swanson’s UFC contract and his pending fight against Edgar would be the first of his new deal. He was on a four-fight win streak before being stopped by Ortega.

Currently UFC Atlantic City is scheduled to be headlined by a lightweight contest between former interim UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee and decorated striker Edson Barboza. Swanson vs. Edgar will serve as the co-main event of the evening as of this writing.