Frankie Edgar’s Coach Releases Statement On KO Loss To Brian Ortega

Frankie Edgar was finished for the first time at UFC 222 on Saturday night after an elbow and a vicious uppercut by Brian Ortega ended the co-main event in the first round.

The finish came just over three minutes into the frame and sent shockwaves throughout the collective mixed martial arts universe.

After taking a huge risk in facing Ortega and suffering a vicious loss, the former UFC lightweight champion’s coach took to social media to issue a statement and lift Edgar up after what amounts to be the lowest point of his storied career:

“You’re beyond blessed in your life if you’ve had the privilege to meet one great person in your life. I’m talking about someone who impacts just thousands around him and changes and impacts your life for the better. It’s been an absolute miracle in my almost 50 years to have had two of these amazing men in my life. My father in law Pino and my little brother Frankie Edgar.”

Henry has been an integral part of Edgar’s team for the majority of his UFC career, winning the lightweight title from BJ Penn back in 2010.

Edgar was initially supposed to fight featherweight champion Max Holloway, but opted to take the Ortega fight when the champion became unavailable.