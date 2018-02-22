Frankie Edgar’s Camp Reacts To Conor McGregor’s UFC 222 Claims

Earlier today, Conor McGregor took to social media to not only confirm that he would be returning to mixed martial arts, but he also revealed that he attempted to replace Max Holloway at March 3’s UFC 222 and take on Frankie Edgar.

Edgar’s manager, Ali Abdel-Aziz, however, then responded to these claims, disputing them and calling the Irishman a ‘prostitute’:

“Let me tell you about Conor McGregor,” Abdel-Aziz told TMZ. “He’s like a prostitute, used to make high-dollar money, but she got old and nobody wanted her anymore. This f*cking guy. For three years, he did everything he can not to fight Frankie Edgar. “He had so many opportunities. Now he wants to fight Frankie? That’s funny.”

Continuing on, Abdel-Aziz claimed that Edgar would ‘beat the s*it’ out of McGregor and ‘the whole entire nation of Ireland’:

“I don’t care if Frankie is 50 years old,” Abdel-Aziz said. “Frankie could be 50 years old and beat the shit out of him and the whole entire nation of Ireland. He’d beat everyone in Ireland hands down. “He can’t beat Frankie. He can wait until Frankie is 60 — Frankie would still beat his ass.”

And not only did Abdel-Aziz go after McGregor, but Edgar’s longtime head coach Mark Henry also took to social media to blast the “Notorious” one:

Edgar is currently scheduled to take on Brian Ortega at UFC 222, but would you still be interested in seeing “The Answer” take on McGregor?