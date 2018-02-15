Frankie Edgar Will Only Wait For Max Holloway ‘If It’s Fairly Quick’

Frankie Edgar has had a bit of tough luck as of late.

The former UFC lightweight champion was scheduled to take on 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway this past December at UFC 218, but he was forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering an injury. Then, the bout was rescheduled for March 3’s UFC 222 in Las Vegas, but this time, Holloway suffered an injury, once again causing the bout to be scrapped.

Now, Edgar will take on rising contender Brian Ortega on the card, and he said the decision to accept the fight was simply based off of the fact that he simply needed to fight and get paid:

“I just want to fight,” Edgar told FloCombat. “I got so close to the December fight and got hurt and preparing, I just didn’t want to waste another camp. I felt like in December I pretty much wasted eight weeks of training to get hurt. Here we are four weeks away from this fight, and I didn’t want to waste another six weeks of training and not being able to fight. I’ve got to get paid. I only get paid when I’m in there and if I’m not fighting, I’m not making money.” “It’s too long. I am 36 years old,” Edgar continued. “I’ll never get these months and days back, so I’ve got to make the best of them when I can.”

And although he has a tough test in front of him in the red hot Ortega, Edgar’s goals remain fixed on the title. In fact, he said that he’d like to fight Ortega in March and then take on Holloway in June.

And if the champion isn’t ready, “The Answer” may just take another fight:

“I want to go out there and fight March 3 and if Max is ready to go fairly quick, then yeah I’ll probably wait for Max,” Edgar said. “But if he’s still maybe not ready until the end of summer, I might jump in there again. I want to fight. This is what I want to do. The belt, it is a goal of mine, I don’t want to say I’ve lost sight of that but I’ve been waiting around and two times so close didn’t come. I just want to fight.” “March 3— fight — if Max is ready to go in June that would be perfect. If he’s still not ready to go, I might jump in there again. Who knows.”

Do you expect Edgar to get by the rising “T-City” at UFC 222?