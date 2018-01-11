Frankie Edgar vs. Max Holloway Early Betting Odds Released

The early betting odds for a fight that has been months in the making have been released.

UFC officials have already announced that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will make his next title defense against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222.

If you recall, this bout was originally scheduled for the UFC 218 pay-per-view event last month. However, Edgar was forced to withdraw from the fight after suffering a broken orbital bone in training.

This led to Holloway fighting Jose Aldo in a rematch, which saw Holloway successfully retain his title with a grisly third-round TKO.

Holloway is currently on a 12-fight win streak, which is the fifth-longest undefeated run in UFC history.

On the flip side, Edgar has picked up a 7-2 record since dropping down to 145 pounds. His only losses came from Aldo by decision. It should be noted that Edgar only fought once last year which saw him score a second-round win via doctor’s stoppage over top prospect Yair Rodriguez.

Holloway opened as a sizable betting favorite over Edgar as Holloway was listed as the favorite (-280) to defeat Edgar (+225) in the opening betting lines.

UFC 222 is set to take place on March 3, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:

Champ Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar – for featherweight title

C.B. Dollaway vs. Hector Lombard

Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Andrei Arlovski vs. Stefan Struve

Mackenzie Dern vs. Ashley Yoder