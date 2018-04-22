Frankie Edgar Returns With Clean Sweep Over Cub Swanson In New Jersey

In a fight that many felt was far too quick of a turnaround for ‘The Answer,’ Frankie Edgar met Cub Swanson in a high-stakes featherweight match in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., April 21, 2018) UFC Fight Night 128 from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The No. 3-ranked Edgar came into the bout having suffered his first-ever stoppage loss in his last bout when Brian Ortega knocked him out in the first round of their short-notice bout at March 3’s UFC 222. The fight raised questions about the 36-year-old Edgar’s ability to contend with the best, and while he did bring a 2-2 record in his last four fights into Atlantic City, his recent stats only painted part of the picture.

Edgar had still won seven of his past nine overall, and he also brought the advantage of a previous win over his foe. The No. 4-ranked Swanson had also suffered a stoppage loss to the surging title contender Ortega – albeit five months ago – and had won four of his past five fights. Adding to the intrigue, the two first met in 2014, with ‘The Answer’ winning a brutal, bloody submission over Swanson in the fifth round after dominating the longtime veteran.

Both respected but aging featherweights had questions to answer in this fight, making it an under-the-radar match-up with significant implications on the top of the 145-pound title picture.

It began with Edgar’s trademark movement. Swanson pumped the jab early as the crowd chanted Edgar’s name, and ‘The Answer’ landed a low kick and a straight punch. Edgar snapped some combos and a body kick before missing on a takedown. Another body kick landed, and Swanson jumped in to throw a shot but Edgar countered, following with a big right hand and another takedown attempt. Swanson defended but Edgar landed a left hook on the break, utilizing his footwork to land more punches and kicks. He slipped but went for an improvisational takedown, eating a shot before landing one of his own.

The final seconds of the round saw Swanson throw a spinning kick and a body kick.

In the second, Edgar measured his attack and stepped in, only to eat a good counter from Swanson. He pumped the jab and Edgar looked for a knee tap to land a strike. The pace was unrelenting from Edgar, with leg kicks landing. Swanson’s takedown defense stayed steadfast, and the crowd grew restless of his elusive movement. Edgar kept up the pressure as always and the two traded hooks. Egar snapped more punches and another low kick, and Swanson landed a strong low kick of his own. Swanson’s jab landed but he did little else in terms of offense throughout the second round until a big combination of hooks landed.

Just as Swanson was cut towards the end of the first, Edgar was cut at the end of the second round, and the two rivals headed into a fateful third frame.

Edgar looked for a takedown to start the final frame but again couldn’t secure it. A brief clinch ensued and Edgar landed more off the break. The action became a chess match a bit until Swanson pushed forward with a right, only to see Edgar fight back with a combination and leg kick. A solid right hook landed from “The Answer” and Swanson scored a solid body shot. Swanson missed a head kick and Edgar went for a takedown, persevering through Swanson’s tough defense in the clinch but ultimately unable to take it to the mat.

The fighters traded punches in the pocket after Edgar jumped right in, and Swanson scored a solid combo. Edgar answered, and the last minute of the fight saw a bloodied Edgar snap a couple quick strikes to close out a close, back-and-forth bout.

Final Result: Frankie Edgar def. Cub Swanson via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)