Frankie Edgar Reveals Target Date For His UFC Return

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is already preparing for his UFC return.

It’s been well documented that Edgar had to pull out of his UFC featherweight title bout against current champion Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 218 after he suffered a facial injury in training that required surgery.

Edgar is on a two-fight winning streak and coming off a win to rising star Yair Rodriguez by TKO on the UFC 211 main card.

Jose Aldo ended up replacing him at the event but lost to the UFC champion by third-round TKO.

Edgar was in attendance at UFC Fresno this past weekend, and he managed to sneak in a conversation with UFC President Dana White about where he stands in the contenders’ line once he’s healed up.

“He said we’re just figuring out – this is after this weekend’s fight – we’re just waiting to see what’s next,” Edgar explained on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour. “I think March or April sounds good, so one of those dates I imagine we’ll set it up.” “I don’t think he was questioning my toughness,” Edgar said. “I think he meant more like I shouldn’t be getting hit like that so I could get a broken face, you know what I mean? I think that’s what he was getting at, that’s what he kind of conveyed to us at least.”

UFC 222 takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 3 and Edgar mentioned that date as a logical one for the Holloway clash. Edgar understands how talented Holloway is and he believes that “Blessed” is living up to the hype.