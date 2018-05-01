Frankie Edgar Calls For Winner Of Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar managed to get back on track after a devastating knockout loss to Brian Ortega in March.

Seven weeks later, Edgar defeated Cub Swanson a second time, and now “The Answer” wants another shot at featherweight gold.

Edgar has lost twice to former divisional kingpin Jose Aldo but has otherwise cleared out the rest of the division outside of Ortega and Holloway.

“The Answer” made recently his case for the winner of UFC 226’s 145-pound title tilt during this week’s edition of The MMA Hour:

“I still think I’m the guy. S**t, I risked that shot, maybe I shouldn’t have like people said, but I’m going to do it every single time. I still believe I can win that fight (with Ortega). I was doing well in that fight, obviously I got caught and Ortega did a good job of finishing. “But yeah, I want the winner. I think I deserve it. I’m No. 3. We’ll see what happens.”

The loss to Ortega marked the first time Edgar had ever been knocked out or finished in a fight. At the time, Edgar was already the next in line to fight Holloway, but he took the Ortega fight anyway in a high-risk, low-reward matchup for the former champ.

Do you think Edgar deserves a title shot after winning the Swanson rematch?

Or will “The Answer” have to rack up another win or two to fully erase the Ortega KO?