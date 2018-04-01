Frankie Edgar Believes He’s Still Close To Another Title Shot

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar still has his eyes set on UFC gold.

By looking back at the co-main event of UFC 222 event that went down March 3, 2018, on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Ortega scored a big victory over the former UFC lightweight champion.

Edgar was originally slated to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight title at this pay-per-view event, but Holloway pulled out on late notice due to injury.

Edgar is making a quick turnaround as he is slated to fight Cub Swanson in the Octagon at the upcoming UFC Atlantic City event. The former champion believes he’s still close to a title shot.

“I think I’m still close,” Edgar told host Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “Maybe not just one (win), but two and I feel like I’m right there. I always say, as long as I keep training hard and keep putting myself in the right position, I think I’ll always be knocking on that door. “So my mentality hasn’t changed. I still want to be a champion. I know the path might be a little different, but I’m still positive. I’m not beat up. I did get rocked during the fight. I got put down and I got rocked, I got stopped. I gotta deal with it, I’ve gotta come to terms with it, but I’m ready to put that work in and achieve these goals again.” “I don’t care. Cub’s game, I’m game, let’s do it,” Edgar said. “It doesn’t matter at this point. It doesn’t really matter who fights who so much. I think this is all timing. If you’re winning fights at the right time, then good things happen.”

UFC Atlantic City is set to take place on April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.