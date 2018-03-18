Francis Ngannou Tells ‘S*** Talking’ Derrick Lewis He’s Ready To Battle

Following his disappointing UFC 220 loss to heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic earlier this year, Francis Ngannou has been trolled and called out by Derrick Lewis multiple times.

And now, “The Predator” appears ready to accept the challenge:

Derrick has been talking some of his sh*t while I was off . Can someone please let him know that I’m here now, so if he really wants me, he should send his manager to deal with @ufc — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) March 18, 2018

Prior to dropping a loss to Miocic, Ngannou had taken the heavyweight division by storm, winning six-straight UFC bouts with all ending by way of stoppage. His marquee win came this past December when he brutally knocked out veteran Alistair Overeem in the co-main event of UFC 218 in Detroit, Michigan.

Lewis, on the other hand, was riding a six-fight winning streak heading into a bout against legendary striker Mark Hunt last June, although he was finished by “The Super Samoan” in the fourth round of their headlining bout. Most recently, he bounced back with a vicious TKO victory over Marcin Tybura last month in Austin, Texas.

Would you like to see Ngannou and Lewis square off next?