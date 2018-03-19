Francis Ngannou Targeting Dream Match-Up For Next UFC Bout

Francis Ngannou may have a potentially exciting bout with Derrick Lewis, who has continued to campaign for the fight, on the line, but he’s aiming for a much larger match.

Following his first UFC loss, which came against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 220 earlier this year, Francis Ngannou has remained relatively quiet, but it appears as if he’s back to training and eyeing a return to the Octagon later this year.

Yesterday (March 18, 2018), Ngannou responded to a challenge from Lewis, but on today’s (March 19, 2018) edition of The MMA Hour, “The Predator” revealed a fight that he’s been ‘dreaming’ about:

“Please Brock [Lesnar], come back, come back my friend. We need you here,” Ngannou said. “We need you to put the fun in this division. I need you to give me that f*cking fight I’ve been waiting for for a long time, I’ve been dreaming for.” “I like the fight,” he added. “He look like — I don’t know if you ever seen this guy, he looks very, very big and strong. And I really want to try that.”

Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion, hasn’t fought since UFC 200 in July 2016, and although he technically won the fight, the result was changed to a no-contest after it was revealed that he had failed a drug test. He has yet to serve out the entirety of his suspension, but rumors have begun to swirl indicating that the 40-year-old Lesnar could be considering another return to mixed martial arts.

And if not, Ngannou said that his next fight will be determined by the UFC, although he once again confirmed that he’d like to test himself against Lesnar:

“It’s up to what (the UFC) want to give me,” Ngannou said. “There are a lot of people out there who want to fight me. I saw Mark Hunt, he would be a great one. By myself, I want Brock. Brock Lesnar.” “Listen, there are the three ones who want me and me, I want Brock,” he concluded.

