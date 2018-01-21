Francis Ngannou Reacts To Decision Loss At UFC 220

As seen at Saturday’s UFC 220 event at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on pay-per-view, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic successfully retained his title in the main event by scoring a dominant decision win over the title contender.

Following the fight, Ngannou made it known that this fight was a major learning experience for him.

Despite the fact that he was the betting favorite, Ngannou was gassed after the first round and lost in a lopsided fashion.

Miocic was able to execute a perfect game plan of taking Ngannou into deep waters and constantly taking the title challenger down. As a result, it was a one-sided fight.

Ngannou told media reporters at the UFC 220 post-fight press conference that he fully understands that this fight showed him that he needs to improve as a fighter if he wants to make his goal come true and become heavyweight champion one day.