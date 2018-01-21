Francis Ngannou Reacts To Decision Loss At UFC 220

As seen at Saturday’s UFC 220 event at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on pay-per-view, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic successfully retained his title in the main event by scoring a dominant decision win over the title contender.
Following the fight, Ngannou made it known that this fight was a major learning experience for him.
Despite the fact that he was the betting favorite, Ngannou was gassed after the first round and lost in a lopsided fashion.
Miocic was able to execute a perfect game plan of taking Ngannou into deep waters and constantly taking the title challenger down. As a result, it was a one-sided fight.
Ngannou told media reporters at the UFC 220 post-fight press conference that he fully understands that this fight showed him that he needs to improve as a fighter if he wants to make his goal come true and become heavyweight champion one day.
“I still believe I have a lot to learn,” Ngannou said (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “A lot of fighters be doing this for a while, and I just doing for four years. I know that in four years, you can’t learn what people did in 15 years or for their entire life.
You still have to improve, double your effort, and work harder. And that is what I’m doing, because I know I was late (to the sport).”
“Tonight, I learned that I never learned in this sport since four years,” he said. “I underestimated my opponent, and I discovered some new parts of this sport that I ignored about it. I learned a lot tonight.”