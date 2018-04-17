Former WWE Champion Goes Off On Ronda Rousey In Pro-Wrestling

“Superstar” Billy Graham is not a fan of Ronda Rousey’s WWE shtick, which borrows heavily from her “Rowdy” namesake in the late great Roddy Piper.

Rousey made her official WWE debut at Wrestlemania 34 two weeks ago and drew rave reviews for her submission win over WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H.

But Graham is far from a fan, and took to Facebook last night to call Ronda “Lousy” out:

Ronda Lousy vs HHHFirst off to the fan who wrote.. " I find Ronda's use of Piper'sgimmick nauseating " You my brother… Posted by Billy Graham on Monday, April 16, 2018

Rousey was given Piper’s blessing to use his nickname and look, and was a big supporter of her’s while she was UFC champion before he passed away in 2015.

Graham called her out for her unoriginality in developing her professional wrestling identity, and mentions Rousey’s knockout losses that ultimately led to her retirement from the sport.

Since then, the former UFC champion has focused all her attention on the WWE, which Graham says is an insult considering her derivative use of Piper’s name and style.

Do you agree with “Superstar” Billy Graham’s assessment of Rousey’s pro wrestling career thus far? Or is the wrestling legend being too harsh on a newcomer?