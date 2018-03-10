Top Contender Believes Demetrious Johnson Would Beat TJ Dillashaw ‘By Landslide’

There is one former title contender who believes that UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson would win if he fought current UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Johnson was not receptive to a fight with Dillashaw even though UFC President Dana White and other UFC officials were pushing for it last year. White came out and mocked Johnson for taking it.

This led to Johnson firing back and claimed that White threatened to shut down his entire division. White denied that and gave Johnson the fight he wanted, which was against Borg that is almost guaranteed to do low PPV numbers.

Apparently, though, that’s water under the bridge as White has gone on record by stating that this is a fight that will happen.

Former title contender Henry Cejudo believes this potential fight would go down at 125 pounds and that Johnson would win this fight with ease.

“I have Demetrious by a landslide, to be honest with you,” Cejudo said recently on The MMA Hour. “I think Demetrious’ speed, he’s intelligent, nothing to take away from T.J.,” Cejudo said. “I’ve said it before, I think it’s just a weight issue. I think it’s T.J. getting down those extra 10 pounds and how he recovers the next day. I think that’s the biggest factor in that fight.” “I’ve talked to a lot of MMA guys that have gone down in weight class who are like, ‘I know what you’re talking about here,’” Cejudo said. “Making that extra 10 pounds is a big difference. Now, T.J. at 135 is a different game for Demetrious.”

If you recall, there is some history between Cejudo and Johnson. Cejudo earned a shot at the title at UFC 197 but lost to Johnson via first-round TKO.