Former NFL Star Explains How Conor McGregor Can Help Fighters Get Paid

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has transcended the sport of mixed martial arts in more ways that one, but one obvious way is that he’s likely the highest paid fighter in UFC history.

Fighter pay has often been a hotly discussed topic, with fighters, at times, voicing their displeasure with the UFC’s treatment and compensation.

Unlike other major sports leagues, there is no union for fighters, and NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk believes that’s a problem:

“Having the NFLPA is huge,” he told MMAjunkie Radio. “I don’t know how the NFL would be without the union.” “It would really help them [fighters] out to have a collective bargaining agreement, where they could come together and you had someone to back you when you’re fighting a suspension, or you’re fighting for more pay from Reebok,” he said. “You want a bigger piece of the pie.”

Although he acknowledges the fact that it would be an incredibly difficult process, Hawk detailed how a fighter like McGregor could start the process towards fighters gaining a brighter future:

“If (the fighters) want to realize what kind of power they have – it would be absurd to think they could do it – but let’s say Conor gets booked on a fight,” Hawk said. “He’s headlining. If they shut down the fight – if Conor goes about his business, and all of a sudden, the day of, he says, ‘No, we’re not fighting unless we get these terms, and we’re going to come together, (and) this card does not happen tonight,’ – if it was for a card like that and you shut down a whole card. “I just don’t know how you get all the fighters to come together, because you’re asking people to sit out fights and not get paid, possibly, for the greater good of the future of the sport. It’s just really tough to get everyone on the same page.”

What do you make of Hawk’s ideas?