Flyweight Bout Scrapped From UFC Atlantic City

There has been one bout scrapped from the upcoming UFC Atlantic City event thanks to injury.

It was revealed on Friday during the official weigh-ins that Magomed Bibulatov has been forced to withdraw from his fight against Ulka Sasaki at UFC Atlantic City. As for the reason?, it’s due to a lingering back injury that flared up on Thursday night (April 19, 2018).

With the news being such short notice, Ulka Sasaki will likely receive his show money as long as he weighs in for the originally scheduled bout. Now, the event is down twelve fights.

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting was the first to report the news by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

Magomed Bibulatov has been forced to withdraw from tomorrow’s fight against Ulka Sasaki at UFC Atlantic City, sources say. A lingering back injury flared up late last night. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 20, 2018

This bout was originally supposed to air during the FOX Sports 1 preliminary card. Now, the promotion will have to move up a bout from the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of the card.

Any of the three bouts could be moved up, which are Aspen Ladd vs. Leslie Smith in a women’s bantamweight bout, Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout, and Tony Martin vs. Keita Nakamura in a welterweight bout. The promotion will be announcing the bout change sometime today.

UFC Atlantic City is set to take place on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s how the current card looks like:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman vs. Justin Willis

Middleweight: David Branch vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

Bantamweight: Brett Johns vs. Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Jim Miller

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs. Ryan LaFlare

Welterweight: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Luan Chagas

Light Heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Leslie Smith

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ricky Simon

Welterweight: Tony Martin vs. Keita Nakamura