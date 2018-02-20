Floyd Mayweather Sr. Fuels Rumors That His Son Will Fight In UFC

The speculation of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. fighting in the Octagon under the UFC banner continues.

There have been rumors of a rematch between Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor are ongoing.

The first boxing match between these fighters took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.

As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

Now it seems that a rematch is just a matter of time from being made official.

Mayweather began teasing on his social media a few weeks ago about a possible jump into the UFC. Mayweather’s father and trainer, Floyd Mayweather Sr., has once again kicked up rumors about the rematch.

He told Mayweather Boxing Channel (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) that he believes his son is genuinely interested in fighting in the UFC.

“The way I see it, I have to believe that this is where it’s going. The way it looks, I think so. “I don’t know what the legacy is because as of now, he has enough money and he’s got enough to live until his life runs out. I don’t even know how to say it because there ain’t no way to say it because everything is done right now. I wouldn’t [advise him to fight in MMA]. As his trainer, no, as his father, no. I want him to have all the money he’s got. The money he’s got, he’s got enough money – look here, it’s crazy money, man. He’s his own man though, that’s one thing about him.”

If you recall, leading into their first bout, Mayweather stated that this would serve as his retirement fight, which would leave him with a perfect 50-0 pro-boxing record. If this fight does happen then it wouldn’t impact his boxing record but rather his MMA record.