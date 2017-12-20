Floyd Mayweather Rips ‘Cokehead’ Oscar De La Hoya

Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya met in the squared circle back in 2007, and although it was a close fight, “Money” walked away with the victory.

Years later, the two former champions still seem to have a bit of bad blood between them and in a recent interview with FightHype, Mayweather explained why he believes the problems linger:

“My thing is this,” Mayweather said. “I just think that honestly, Oscar De La Hoya never liked me. I think he never liked me, honestly. He just thought that I was a loud mouth fighter that probably could fight a little bit and probably win a couple world titles. That’d be it. If you look at his boxing career, he jumped from trainer to trainer. “My boxing career started in 1987. I’ve had two trainers…I’ve had two cutmen. I’ve had two trainers throughout my whole career — two cutmen, two trainers. You know but this is the same fighter [that wanted to fight like me]. The same fighter who wanted to fight just like me. You can pull up articles, and the articles will tell it all.”

Mayweather last fought this past August, scoring a 10th-round knockout victory over UFC lightweight champion, and although De La Hoya criticized the bout, he too has discussed fighting the “Notorious” one, which doesn’t sit too well with Mayweather:

“The same guy that calls me a woman beater, is this the same guy that was committing adultery? Is this the same guy? Is this the same guy who has admitted to being a cokehead? Is this the same guy who admitted to being an alcoholic? Is this the same guy that tried to stop the Conor McGregor fight? He tried to stop the Conor McGregor fight, now he wants to fight McGregor. “Everybody that’s on here right now, pull up the photos. Google and pull up the photos of Oscar De La Hoya dressing in drag. Now one thing about me…if I was a young fighter fighting right now, fighting under Golden Boy, I couldn’t do it! I couldn’t do it!”

What do you make of Mayweather’s comments?