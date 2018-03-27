Floyd Mayweather Reveals Odds Of Him Fighting In MMA This Year

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has revealed the odds of him fighting in MMA this year.

And surprising, they’re not as out of the question as you might think. Mayweather has been teasing for months now that he will make the transition from the world of boxing to the land of MMA.

He recently went on record by saying that he plans to submit the paperwork to get an MMA license, which will likely be in Nevada.

His last fight was against Conor McGregor, which took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.

As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome. He made it clear by admitting that going 12 rounds was always a challenge for him during training camp. This rematch wouldn’t take place inside of a boxing ring but instead the Octagon.

The former boxing champion recently spoke with FightHype.com, and during that interview, he mentioned that he’s “very interested” in MMA. He added that the odds of him fighting this year in a cage are just 50 percent.

“I started training already,” said Mayweather (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “Not the physical part, just the endurance part. I’m thinking about fighting in MMA. I’ve thought about it. I started training in Miami. I look forward to fighting probably at the end of the year. We don’t know. Right now it’s 50/50, it’s not 100 percent but I’ve already started training. . . I really don’t know yet but I’m very, very interested. We’ll just see. Everything takes time. Everything takes time.” “I can’t really say how things are gonna play out,” said Mayweather. “I’m a numbers man. I’m all about the numbers. If the numbers like [a McGregor rematch], we can make it happen. One thing about me, I’m never ducking no fighters. So, Conor McGregor – tough, vicious competitor. Just like he feels he’s got dynamite hands with the four-ounce gloves on, I feel like I’ve got dynamite power with the four-ounce gloves on. In our fight he said there’s no way he’s gonna get knocked out with eight ounce gloves on. I feel like he was complaining about the ref stopping it but if the ref wanted me to really actually kill a guy, he could have let that happen, but he saved him.”

Mayweather has gone on record by stating that this would serve as his retirement fight, which would leave him with a perfect 50-0 pro-boxing record. If this fight does happen then, it wouldn’t impact his boxing record but rather his MMA record.