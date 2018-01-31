Floyd Mayweather Continues MMA Hype With Second In-Cage Video

Floyd Mayweather is continuing his hype train for an improbable mixed martial arts (MMA) debut.

One day after ‘Money’ posted a video of him stepping into a cage that got a response from his recent boxing enemy Conor McGregor, the undefeated boxing legend is back pouring on the hype more than he ever has for his supposed MMA comeback, which he seemed to shoot down late last year.

Today, Mayweather posted the following video where he says, “2018. Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. MMA. What are the odds?” The odds would seem to be astronomically high, but check out the spot anyway: