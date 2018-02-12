Mayweather, McGregor & Diaz Exchange Words On Social Media

Nate Diaz has decided that he would jump into the Twitter exchange alongside Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Over the last few weeks, the Boxing Legend has posted videos of him entering a cage while Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza has been using “MayweatherMMA” hashtags to complete the tease of Mayweather potentially fighting under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon.

The latest shot that Mayweather decided to take was a photoshopped image showing him MMA gloves and elbowing the UFC lightweight champion.

Diaz has gone on record by stating that he is “sick of sitting around” and wants to return to competition soon. He even threw a potential date of around May or June.

In the meantime, McGregor and Mayweather have been exchanging words in some kind of attempt to make a rematch happen.

As recently as last week there was a report that stated that both sides were in talks on making a second fight happen in the Octagon.

There is a strong chance that the UFC and its President Dana White will decide to strip McGregor of his lightweight title soon due to the fact that he has not defended in over a year and the promotion booking a fight been top title contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for the UFC 223 pay-per-view in April.

Certified Killa vs Certified Bitch pic.twitter.com/N0GcWrycEL — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 11, 2018

Once Mayweather threw out that jab, McGregor responded by posting a photo of himself throwing “a real elbow in a real fight.”

A real elbow in a real fight. pic.twitter.com/9kZ7Opw8Zl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 11, 2018

And finally, this leads us to Diaz, who took to Instagram to post a photo from his first fight with McGregor as well as saying it’s a “real kill in real war.”