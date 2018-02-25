UFC on FOX 28 took place last night (Feb. 24, 2018) from Orlando, Florida, and it turned out to be quite the exciting night of fights.

In the main event, Jeremy Stephens scored a brutal albeit somewhat controversial finish over Josh Emmett.

In the co-main event, meanwhile, Jessica Andrade scored a unanimous decision victory over fellow strawweight contender Tecia Torres.

With the event now in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look at the five biggest takeaways from UFC on FOX 28:

5) Mike Perry Isn’t A Legitimate Contender Just Yet

Since entering the UFC in 2016, “Platinum” Mike Perry has emerged as a potential star and for good reason.

He has an exciting fighting style, is willing to take on all comers and isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

The only problem, however, is that he’s now lost two straight bouts, dropping a decision loss to top-10 contender Santiago Ponzinibbio this past December, and dropping a decision loss to Max Griffin last night in Orlando.

Opening the main card against Griffin, Perry was a big favorite, but he was picked apart and dropped over the course of three rounds. It’s now quite clear that he needs to go back to the drawing board and work on rounding out his game.