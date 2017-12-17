Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC on FOX 26

The UFC’s second-ever event in Winnipeg delivered on all fronts, much more so than UFC 161, which was the first card held in the Canadian city.

From stunning upset knockouts to barnburners, Saturday night was everything a fight fan could ask for.

Lets take a look at what we’re left with on Sunday:

5. Josh Emmett Is A FW Contender – But Can He Make Weight?

Josh Emmett earned a career-defining knockout over perennial featherweight contender Ricardo Lamas in the nights co-main event but failed to make weight in doing so.

What does the UFC do with Emmett? Is it even possible for him to make the featherweight limit? He looked huge in there against Lamas, and although he took the fight on short notice, it may be too soon to crown Emmett as the next big thing at 145 pounds.

Let’s see him make weight at least once before pushing him into title contention. However, if he does make the weight, UFC featherweights have a serious problem on their hands in Emmett. His size, striking, and grappling will absolutely pose issues for the top 145 pounders.

A potential future fight against Jose Aldo or Frankie Edgar will accomplish that, as long as Emmett can make the weight.