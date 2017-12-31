Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC 219

UFC 219 closed out the year for the world’s leading MMA promotion, and while their weren’t many finishes to speak of, fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cris “Cyborg” turned in stellar if not career-defining performances.

From Nurmagomedov’s absolute domination of Edson Barboza to what could have been Carlos Condit’s last fight, let’s break down what we’re left with after another night of fights.

5. Carla Esparza Isn’t Done At The Top

Former women’s flyweight champion Carla Esparza may be several years removed from being a title holder, but on Saturday she proved she’s still a top contender at 115 pounds.

”The Cookie Monster” took the fight to Cynthia Carrillo, who entered the bout as the prohibitive favorite. Esparza used her wrestling and savvy veteran know-how to get past Carrillo, who was clearly the bigger fighter between the two.

And Esparza holds a submission win over the current women’s flyweight champ Rose Namajunas from back in 2014, and with the woman who brutally took the belt from Esparza out of the picture for now, any victory could put her in the title mix at 115 pounds.