Five Best Fights To Make After UFC St. Louis

UFC Fight Night 124 took place last night (Jan. 14, 2017) live on FOX Sports 1 from St. Louis, Missouri, and although it was a bit of a slog throughout much of the main card, the main event delivered a hard-hitting affair as promised.

Jeremy Stephens scored a second-round stoppage victory over Doo Ho Choi in a fight that earned ‘Fight of the Night’ honors.

In the co-main event, meanwhile, Jessica Rose-Clark earned a decision victory over Paige VanZant in a women’s flyweight affair. Surging welterweight Kamaru Usman continued his streak at welterweight as well, but may not have earned many new fans with his wrestling-heavy gameplan and post-fight smack talk.

With the event now in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look ahead at the five best fights to make from UFC St. Louis:

Jeremy Stephens vs. Josh Emmett

Although he has, at times, fallen short in big fights, Jeremy Stephens has remained relevant in the featherweight division for years, and after putting together back-to-back wins over Gilbert Melendez and Choi, he should be in line for another pivotal fight.

With that being said, a pairing with Josh Emmett makes sense.

Since returning to featherweight earlier this year, Emmett has won two straight fights with his most recent win being a stunning knockout victory over former title challenger Ricardo Lamas at UFC on FOX 26 last month in Winnipeg.

Both men have been riding waves of a momentum, but they’re both also at least a fight or two away from title discussions. Matching them up against each other would provide a fresh and deserving contender in the 145-pound weight class.