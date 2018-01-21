Five Best Fights To Make After UFC 220

By
Matt McNulty
-
4
SHARE

UFC 220 was a hard lesson learned for all involved, from fans to fighters and UFC brass themselves.

Two extremely hyped contenders got beat down and demoralized, while the incumbent champions didn’t get the respect they felt they deserved.

In hindsight, Volkan Oezdemir was not ready for Daniel Cormier, and the same can be said for Francis Ngannou with Stipe Miocic.

Even so, there are so many excellent fights to make after Saturday night, so without further adieu, let’s have a look:

Photo: Michael Adamucci for USA TODAY Sports

5. Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

Ngannou fell short in his title shot against Stipe Miocic, but given his age and experience level, it’s fair to say he will certainly compete for the title again.

Derrick Lewis and Ngannou have traded barbs ever since “The Black Beast” beat Travis Browne and his subsequent loss to Mark Hunt. Ngannou has trolled Lewis online, saying a fight with Lewis would not bring him closer to a title shot. Well now that he’s had his shot, this is the perfect fight to make for both men, provided Lewis emerges victorious against Marcin Tybura next month.

The heavyweight division is indeed bereft of top-level contenders, and a win here for either man could catapult them back into contention.

And not for nothing, but a fight between the two would absolutely satisfy the “Just Bleed” crowd. Both of these men are harbingers of unbridled violence.

NEXT >>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Draven

    DC vs Miocic doesn’t need to happen. What needs to happen is the UFC should start to promote their champions a bit more and for the better.

    And wtf has Velasquez down to warrant a title shot? How does beating Travis Browne almost two years ago suddenly vault him as the next title contender. Make him rematch Werdum first and have that be a title eliminator fight.

    Well that said, I like the pairing of Ngannou vs. Lewis, Volkan vs. Teixeira and DC vs. Gustafsson.

    • JamesC

      lol…did you just ask why should Cain get a title fight. LMAO. You clearly have no clue. Cain has beaten every opponent with the exception of a loss due to elevation against Werdum. That being said. A Werdum rematch is fine, but who is Stipe going to fight in the meantime. It makes more sense for Stipe to fight Cain and then Werdum as the next guy. While Stipe has a JDS trilogy and then that winner fights for the title.

      • Draven

        Dude, Miocic just fought. Are you that short minded or what?!? He can wait and heal up for the time being. He’s earned that.

        Cain hasn’t fought in like forever and his last win was over a deflated Travis Browne. He may have been the best heavyweight once but he’s been on the sidelines more than he’s fought since dropping the belt. Title shots are earned, they don’t grow on trees. I’d rather see him earn a fight with Miocic even if it means fighting Werdum a second time.

  • OneFootFriendly

    “provided that man leaves the cage victorious.”

    Thats always the catch.
    They never tell you that in the fine print when you sign up for it.