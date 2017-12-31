UFC 219, the UFC’s last event of 2017, took place last night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the evening’s main event, featherweight champion Cris Cyborg successfully defended her 145-pound title for the first time with a decision victory over ex-bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Meanwhile, top lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov returned to form and scored a dominant victory over Edson Barboza in the co-main event.

With the card now in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look at the five best fights to make after UFC 219:

Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes

Champion vs. champion bouts don’t always make the most sense, but a bout between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes should be on tap for 2018.

Cyborg is now 4-0 in the UFC and she hasn’t lost since 2005. Her bout against Holm may have been a bit closer than some expected, but she’s been nothing short of dominant nonetheless. Moving forward, the UFC will need to continue to find her suitable challengers, and with the featherweight division lacking contenders, bantamweight champion Nunes represents the best option.

The “Lioness” has won six-straight, including stoppage victories over Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey. She’s also in need of a new challenge coming off of a split-decision victory over Valentina Schevchenko this past July.

This fight would also likely draw well, as it would feature two Brazilian champions and two of the hardest hitting female fighters in the UFC.