Fedor Emelianenko Addresses FBI Interview During Bellator 198 Fight Week

Fedor Emelianenko had a unique fight week, to say the least.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s Bellator 198 event at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on the Paramount Network, the MMA Legend finished former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir with streaks in the first round of their Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal bout.

Now, Fedor will move forward in the tournament and is slated to fight former middleweight and light heavyweight contender Chael Sonnen later this year.

Emelianenko met up with FBI agents earlier this week in Illinois. As for the reason they wanted to meet with him at the hotel he was staying at on Tuesday? It’s due to them wanting to speak with him.

Emelianenko’s U.S. manager Jerry Millen confirmed the news to the Associated Press but would not go into what the FBI talked to Emelianenko about at the meeting.

Millen said the agents were also at Bellator 198 on Saturday night (April 28th, 2018)

“Not at all,” Emelianenko said via a translator when asked whether the surprise meeting was a distraction during his pre-fight preparations to MMA Junkie. “Everything was great. Everything was OK. Everything was good.”

“The FBI came to the hotel looking to talk to Fedor and they were very nice, came in to speak with Fedor for a few minutes, spoke to me, very cool guys, and that’s all I can really say about it,” Millen said. “Again, the FBI did come to the hotel, they found us, knocked on the door.” “Hundred percent, kind of surprised. They were very nice, very professional.”

When reached out to the FBI about the situation, they declined to comment on the matter.