Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC Fight Night 106

While it may not have inspired the hype of a UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event (which have been failing majorly lately), last night’s (Sat., March 11, 2017) UFC Fight Night 106 from the Olympic Training Center in Fortaleza, Brazil, delivered one of – if not the – best top-to-bottom mixed martial arts (MMA) events of the year thus far.

The card featured a changing of the guard when a young, up-and-coming contender beat an aging legend, another legend showing he can still compete with the best, and the far and away best knockout of the year, among other highlights.

Overall the card delivered an action-packed night of bouts where several fighters made extremely strong cases for their prospects going forward. Let’s take a look back at the five biggest takeaways from the entertaining event.

5.) Alex Oliveira has a permanent home at 170 pounds:

Energetic Brazilian Oliveira had some questions to answer after his first bout against Tim Means was declared a no contest due to illegal knees, and he accomplished that goal in impressive fashion by finishing ‘The Dirty Bird’ with a flawless gameplan in his home country. ‘Cowboy’ was aggressive with effective wrestling from the opening bell, and it opened a path for Oliveira to use his slick submission skills to win the bout with a fight-ending rear-naked choke in the second round.

Like his American ‘Cowboy’ counterpart (whom he lost an exciting bout to last year), Oliveira has benefitted from fighting up a weight class after depleting his body to make the lightweight limit of 156 pounds. That’s a good thing, because he missed weight before his last lightweight bout and has a short leash in that regard. As of now, it appears to be a blessing in disguise, with Oliveira looking strong and dangerous at 170 as he improves with each passing contest. It’s going to be exciting to watch the ultra-active brawler attempt to rise up the ladder in arguably the toughest division in all of the UFC.