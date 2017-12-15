Fabricio Werdum Receives Punishment For Boomerang Incident

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was required to appear in court on December 13th as a result of common assault summons over his heated altercation with UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington last month.

It’s been well documented that the former UFC champion threw a boomerang at the UFC prospect after claiming that Covington hurled an ethnically-charged insult at him outside of the fighter hotel.

Footage of the incident was captured by Dan Hooker and posted on social media. Covington pursued charges against Werdum with local police as a result of the altercation.

Covington pressed common assault charges on Werdum. Per a report by Australia’s 9news.com, Werdum failed to appear in court on Wednesday, but he was ordered to pay a $600 fine.

The UFC has yet to determine if sanctions will be imposed. It should be noted that they conduct their own investigation if Werdum indeed violated some guidelines on the company’s Athlete Conduct Policy.

Covington did release a response to the verdict to MMAjunkie by saying the following:

“Guilty as charged. He’s lucky I told them to take it easy on him,” Covington said in his statement.

Werdum is coming off a unanimous decision win over Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC Sydney. The incident happened during fight week of the event.

Covington was in Australia at the time to serve as a guest fighter for the UFC Sydney fight week festivities. After his altercation with Werdum, he was ultimately sent home to the U.S.