Fabricio Werdum Reacts To Knockout Loss In London

Fabricio Werdum suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 127 from the O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, but Werdum appears to be in good spirits following the brutal loss.

Volkov ended Werdum’s night in the fourth round after an otherwise solid performance from the former heavyweight champion.

The loss snapped a two-fight win streak for the Brazilian, who had beaten Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura before falling to the former Bellator heavyweight champion in Saturday night’s main event.

But the experienced vet won’t let it keep him down.

See what Werdum had to say following the devastating defeat:

The knockout loss to Volkov marks the third time in Werdum’s career where he’s been finished by strikes. As for Volkov, the victory is his sixth win in a row, and he remains undefeated in the UFC since signing in 2016.

Are Werdum’s hopes for another shot at the belt totally lost at this point?