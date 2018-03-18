Fabricio Werdum Reacts To Knockout Loss In London

Fabricio Werdum suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 127 from the O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, but Werdum appears to be in good spirits following the brutal loss.
Volkov ended Werdum’s night in the fourth round after an otherwise solid performance from the former heavyweight champion.
The loss snapped a two-fight win streak for the Brazilian, who had beaten Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura before falling to the former Bellator heavyweight champion in Saturday night’s main event.
But the experienced vet won’t let it keep him down.
See what Werdum had to say following the devastating defeat:
Gostaria de agradecer a todos que torceram por mim, que me mandaram mensagens de apoio e que estão ao meu lado neste momento difícil que é uma derrota. Estou triste porém mantenho minha cabeça erguida com a certeza que a vida é feita e erros e acertos e que o mais importante desta trajetória é como a gente se levanta de um tombo. Eu tenho a sorte de ter a felicidade e a determinação no meu coração e ser rodeado de pessoas que me respeitam e que me dão a energia que eu preciso para continuar minha trajetória de sucesso. Obrigado pelo apoio e saiba que cada um de vocês é muito importante para mim! ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ I would like to thank everyone who cheered for me, who sent me messages of support and who are by my side in this difficult moment which is a defeat. I am sad but I keep my head up with the certainty that life is made and mistakes and correct and that the most important of this trajectory is how we rise from a fall. I am fortunate to have happiness and determination in my heart and to be surrounded by people who respect me and who give me the energy that I need to continue my path of success. Thanks for the support and know that each one of you is very important to me!
The knockout loss to Volkov marks the third time in Werdum’s career where he’s been finished by strikes. As for Volkov, the victory is his sixth win in a row, and he remains undefeated in the UFC since signing in 2016.
Are Werdum’s hopes for another shot at the belt totally lost at this point?