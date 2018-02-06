Fabricio Werdum Has Intriguing Prediction For Cormier vs. Miocic

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has sounded off on the next super fight under the UFC banner.

This fight will see UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier move back to heavyweight to take on division champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

As a result of this fight being made, Alexander Gustafsson was highly-upset at the booking, but Werdum wasn’t, who could be next in line to challenge for the heavyweight strap.

Werdum recently stated in an interview that he understands why the promotion made this fight a reality as its a business and the bout makes sense to book. He also brought up how he recently had a sit down with UFC President Dana White as well as owner Ari Emanuel to talk about what’s in store for him in 2018.

“I want to see this fight, too. Of course, I want to go first, but for the business UFC, for fans, this is much better. I understand this part, too,” declared Werdum (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania) on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “For sure I was sad before, but after talking to Dana White, I understand for the company, business is much better. I hope I’m the next one after my fight.” “I love Cormier, he’s my good friend for a long time. One day, he is just a wrestling guy. I talk about the time I take him down three times, training with him, and he say that all the time, too. He was just a wrestling guy, but now he is more complete. He’s a good boxer, wrestling and jiu-jitsu. But, I think Stipe Miocic beat him by points.

In the meantime, Werdum is staying busy as he’s slated to take on Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 127, which is scheduled to go down next month O2 Arena in London, England.