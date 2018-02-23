Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee Headlines UFC Atlantic City

Two top lightweights will square off for pivotal lightweight positioning this April.

News came from MMA Fighting today that No. 4-ranked Edson Barboza will meet No. 7 Kevin Lee in the main event of April 21’s UFC Fight Night event from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The UFC’s ninth journey to Atlantic City will be a critical one for both men, as each was defeated in their last bout, albeit to top competition.

Barboza met a brutal three-round beating at the hands of current title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at December’s UFC 219, while Lee was submitted by current interim champion Tony Ferguson in the main event of last October’s UFC 216.

The lightweight title picture is obviously a mess with champ Conor McGregor’s return uncertain, but the winner of this fight will put themselves in prime position for the next title shot, if the title is ever defended again.