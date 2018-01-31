Eddie Alvarez Reveals When UFC Will Strip Conor McGregor Of Lightweight Title

One former UFC star has revealed how the UFC could strip Conor McGregor of the lightweight title.
It’s already been announced by the UFC that interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 223.
Due to the fact that the promotion has yet to reveal if they are fighting for the actual lightweight title, UFC President Dana White is still making fight fans and the media wait to find out.
White has gone on record by stating that the promotion will stirp McGregor of his title if he doesn’t return soon.
If he doesn’t fight in the next few months, then he will no longer be the champ, but he would be the first in line for the title when he returns.
Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez recently appeared on The MMA Hour and gave his take on how the UFC should handle this situation.
“What’s going on is that this fight is 0 for 3. They’re not going to strip Conor of a belt and then have a vacant title for a fight that’s 0 for 3,” Alvarez said at the MMA Hour (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow).
“They have not been able to make this fight. Every time they book it, they’re not able to make the fight. Either Khabib gets hurt, Tony gets hurt or someone gets hurt,” he said. “So I think what the UFC is thinking — and this is just a theory, an opinion on my point — is that this fight is not going to happen. There’s a very unlikely chance that it’s going to happen, so they’re not going to strip the champion, then have this fight fall through and then not have a champion.”
“So I think the day of the weigh-ins, they’re going to strip (McGregor), it’s going to make real big news,” he said. “And then they’re going to have a title fight, and that’s also going to make big news. So it’s going to make for a lot of publicity in one day. That’s my theory.”