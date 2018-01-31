Eddie Alvarez Reveals When UFC Will Strip Conor McGregor Of Lightweight Title

One former UFC star has revealed how the UFC could strip Conor McGregor of the lightweight title.

It’s already been announced by the UFC that interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 223.

Due to the fact that the promotion has yet to reveal if they are fighting for the actual lightweight title, UFC President Dana White is still making fight fans and the media wait to find out.

White has gone on record by stating that the promotion will stirp McGregor of his title if he doesn’t return soon.

If he doesn’t fight in the next few months, then he will no longer be the champ, but he would be the first in line for the title when he returns.

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez recently appeared on The MMA Hour and gave his take on how the UFC should handle this situation.