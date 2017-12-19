Eddie Alvarez Has Interesting Reaction To Possible Rematch With Dustin Poirier

Although it’s been months since the slugfest between former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier ended up being ruled a No Contest (NC), there are some who want to see the fight again.

To refresh your memory, the fight ended when Alvarez unintentionally landed a series of illegal knees to Poirier in the second round at the UFC 211 PPV event. It was not the finish that either the fighters or fans wanted to see.

Thus, it leads us to Poirier, who recently shut out Anthony Pettis at UFC Fight Night 120, stating that it should’ve been declared a DQ loss for Alvarez.

He has also been campaigning for a rematch with former UFC champion ever since.

There’s one problem with Poirier’s demand, which is Alvarez not being up for a rematch. He is coming off a knockout victory over former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje a couple of weeks ago at UFC 218.

According to the former UFC champion, he thinks taking this rematch would be a huge step back.

“Considering what I just did, that would be the silliest thing I could do,” Alvarez said recently on The MMA Hour (h/t Dave Doyle of MMA Fighting). “They put me against an undefeated rising star in Justin Gaethje. They were going to give Gaethje a title fight. If Justin Gaethje beat me, he was going to fight for a title. Didn’t happen. I knocked the guy out and he’s never been beat in his life.” “I respect Dustin for the push, he’s doing his best job,” Alvarez said. “But it’s all for naught. It would be silly for me to let me go backwards and look at that guy. I’m looking the same way he’s looking: Forward at like Tony Ferguson, we’ll keep an eye on the Khabib-Barboza fight. I’m going to do my best to help Edson whoop on Khabib. We’ll see how that top shakes out.”

It should be noted that Alvarez has just one fight left on his UFC contract. With that being said, he hinted that it’s going to be a big one.