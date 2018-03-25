Early Betting Odds For Possible Anthony Joshua vs. Stipe Miocic Fight

The early betting odds for a potential fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua have been released.

Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) is slated to compete in a major unification bout with New Zealand’s Joseph Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) on March 31st in Cardiff, Wales.

This marks the third consecutive stadium show for England’s Joshua, who is one of the highest-paid, biggest stars in the sport today.



UFC President Dana White has made it well known in the past that he is a big fan of the heavyweight champ and would like to promote him as part of his planned venture into boxing.

It’s been reported that White will attend the upcoming fight and will attempt to lure Joshua away from promoter Eddie Hearn with a ridiculously lucrative multi-fight offer.



It’s been well documented that UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will fight Miocic at UFC 226. They will also coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Even though UFC is unlikely to ink Joshua only to have him compete inside of the Octagon, oddsmakers still put out the odds for this potential MMA fight.

According to online gambling outlet Odds Checker, Miocic would be considered a -5000 (1-50) favorite if the promotion was able to book this fight. Joshua currently comes in as a +1000 (10-1) underdog.

The sport of boxing and MMA is an interesting place right now. It seems that MMA fighters want to be boxer and boxers want to be MMA fighters.

Time will whether the UFC is able to sign Joshua to a deal and if this fight between the two heavyweight champions is made.