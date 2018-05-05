Dustin Poirier Voices His Frustration With Eddie Alvarez Fight Negotiations

It’s becoming more obvious that Dustin Poirier is getting impatient with how negotiations are going for his next fight.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the promotion was attempting to book a second fight between Eddie Alvarez and Poirier that would most likely take place at UFC on FOX 30.

UFC on FOX 30 is set to take place on July 28 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The main card will air on FOX while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The co-headliner will see Jeremy Stephens against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. The promotion has yet to announce a main event for the show.

Their first fight took place at UFC 211 last May that resulted in a no contest. In previous interviews, Alvarez hasn’t been too high on a rematch.

However, there is a problem with making this fight official, which is the fact that the former UFC lightweight champion wants a new contract before accepting his next bout and fighting inside of the Octagon as he only has one fight left on his deal.

This has led to some frustration from Poirier, who is riding high right now after picking up a win over Justin Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29.

Now, he’s claiming that Alvarez turned down the fight on five separate occasions and starting to run out of patients.

Thus, he is now just calling for a title shot against current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov next. You can see his tweets here:

I said yes again Edward. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 2, 2018

I want that Title Shot. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 2, 2018